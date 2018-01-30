Roger Goodell Says He Doesn't See Change for Redskins Nickname

Roger Goodell says he doesn't see Redskins owner Dan Snyder changing controversial nickname

By Scooby Axson
January 30, 2018

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell says he doesn't expect a change to the Washington Redskins nickname.

Goodell's comments come one day after Major League Baseball and the Cleveland Indians announced the team would no longer use the Chief Wahoo mascot on their uniforms starting in the 2019 season.

When asked about Redskins owner Dan Snyder and a possible change to the Redskins name, Goodell said on ESPN Radio, "I don't see him changing that perspective."

Snyder has repeatedly said that he will not change the nickname despite the opposition.

"The interesting thing is that Dan Snyder has really worked in the Native American community to understand better their perspective," Goodell said. "And it's reflected mostly in a Washington Post poll that came out that said nine out of 10 Native Americans do not take that in a negative fashion, the Redskins' logo or the Redskins' name, and they support it."

The team has used the "Redskins" name since 1932.

In June 2014, the United States Patent and Trademark Office canceled six federal trademark registrations for the Redskins, saying the nickname is “disparaging to Native Americans” and cannot be trademarked under federal law that prohibits trademark protection on offensive or disparaging language.

The Supreme Court rejected an appeal from the Redskins trademark case in October 2016, but the following June, the Court ruled in favor of an Asian-American rock band that was denied a trademark on the grounds that it disparages Asians.

The ruling was basically a victory for the Redskins as the court said that the federal government’s ban on offensive trademark registrations violates the First Amendment.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters