Washington State Player Gets Community Service Award For Completing Court-Mandated Hours

Tago had to do 240 hours of community service per the terms of a plea bargain after he was charged with felony robbery. 

By Daniel Rapaport
February 02, 2018

Washington State defensive lineman Logan Tago recently was named the recipient of the Fall 2017 Community Involvement Award, which is given out by the university's Center for Civic Engagement. From Washington State's press release, Tago seems like a perfectly worthy winner—he completed 240 hours of community service around the City of Pullman and Palouse communities. 

The press release conveniently did not mention Tago was literally ordered by a court to do that community service as part of a plea bargain he accepted to avoid a felony robbery conviction. 

Back in 2016, Tago, then 19, was arrested and charged with second degree felony robbery and fourth degree assault after he punched a man in the head and stole a six pack of beer from him. Per the Seattle Times, the victim told police that Tago's punch left him concussed. Tago accepted a plea bargain and his charge was lowered to third-degree assault—not a felony—and he was ordered to spend 30 days in jail and do 240 hours of community service. 

Perhaps Tago really wanted to do the community service and would have even without the court's order. But it's more than a little fishy that he's given the award for completing 240 hours, the exact same amount of time the court mandated. Not an hour more, not an hour less. 

Hat tip to Deadspin for this remarkable find. 

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters