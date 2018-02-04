President Donald Trump Congratulates Eagles on 'Great' Super Bowl Victory

Trump tweeted his congrats to the Eagles.

By Chris Chavez
February 04, 2018

President Donald Trump congratulated the Philadelphia Eagles on their Super Bowl LII victory over the New England Patriots.

Trump tweeted: "Congratulations to the Philadelphia Eagles on a great Super Bowl victory!"

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump hosted a Super Bowl party at Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump has previously said that he is friends with Patriots owner Robert Kraft and quarterback Tom Brady.

Trump did not say whether he was rooting for the Patriots or Eagles.

Trump left the party through the third quarter to return to Washington. Last year, he also hosted a Super Bowl party but left before the Patriots were able to make a comeback against the Atlanta Falcons.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters