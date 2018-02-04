President Donald Trump congratulated the Philadelphia Eagles on their Super Bowl LII victory over the New England Patriots.

Trump tweeted: "Congratulations to the Philadelphia Eagles on a great Super Bowl victory!"

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump hosted a Super Bowl party at Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump has previously said that he is friends with Patriots owner Robert Kraft and quarterback Tom Brady.

Trump did not say whether he was rooting for the Patriots or Eagles.

Trump left the party through the third quarter to return to Washington. Last year, he also hosted a Super Bowl party but left before the Patriots were able to make a comeback against the Atlanta Falcons.