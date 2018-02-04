The Eagles pulled off a crazy trick play when they called a pass to Nick Foles on fourth down that stunned fans and the Patriots alike.

The play helped lead the Eagles to their first Super Bowl championship.

But turns out the play was a little familiar for some people: Foles' high school Westlake High School in Travis County, Texas, had run the play before.

Coaches, keep this in mind now: In addition to watching college tape, might be helpful to go back to high school too.