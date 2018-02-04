Eagles Ran the Same Trick Play That Nick Foles's High School Used

Turns out that crazy Eagles'Nick Foles trick play was a little familiar to some people. 

By Charlotte Carroll
February 04, 2018

The Eagles pulled off a crazy trick play when they called a pass to Nick Foles on fourth down that stunned fans and the Patriots alike.

The play helped lead the Eagles to their first Super Bowl championship.  

But turns out the play was a little familiar for some people: Foles' high school Westlake High School in Travis County, Texas, had run the play before. 

Coaches, keep this in mind now: In addition to watching college tape, might be helpful to go back to high school too. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters