Turns out that crazy Eagles'Nick Foles trick play was a little familiar to some people.
The Eagles pulled off a crazy trick play when they called a pass to Nick Foles on fourth down that stunned fans and the Patriots alike.
The play helped lead the Eagles to their first Super Bowl championship.
But turns out the play was a little familiar for some people: Foles' high school Westlake High School in Travis County, Texas, had run the play before.
Fourth down, #SBLII, Doug Pederson calls this play.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/UZU6hNQnkA— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 5, 2018
It’s a Westlake thing🤷🏼♂️ @NFoles_9 #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/2JmY7WriHM— Sam Ehlinger (@sehlinger3) February 5, 2018
Coaches, keep this in mind now: In addition to watching college tape, might be helpful to go back to high school too.