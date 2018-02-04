Justin Timberlake performed during halftime of Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota and wore an outdoors-themed outfit to commemorate the release of his new album "Man of the Woods."

His Jordan shoes caught the attention of many viewers. Timberlake was wearing the Air Jordan III from the JTH collection in collaboration with Tinker Hatfield.

The shoes featured a reflective Nike swoosh.

There will be other colorways of the JTH Air Jordan 3's that will be featured on select stops during his upcoming North American tour, according to B/R Kicks.

First release from Justin Timberlake & Tinker Hatfield’s Air Jordan III JTH collection features a reflective Swoosh for JT’s halftime performance. Drops on SNKRS tonight. pic.twitter.com/t3hsRJ7SlY — Heidi Burgett (@heidiburgett) February 5, 2018

The shoes will be released on SNKRS tonight.