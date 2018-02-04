What Shoes Did Justin Timberlake Wear During The Super Bowl LII Halftime Show?

Justin Timberlake's new Air Jordan shoes will be released soon. 

By Chris Chavez
February 04, 2018

Justin Timberlake performed during halftime of Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota and wore an outdoors-themed outfit to commemorate the release of his new album "Man of the Woods."

His Jordan shoes caught the attention of many viewers. Timberlake was wearing the Air Jordan III from the JTH collection in collaboration with Tinker Hatfield.

The shoes featured a reflective Nike swoosh.

There will be other colorways of the JTH Air Jordan 3's that will be featured on select stops during his upcoming North American tour, according to B/R Kicks.

The shoes will be released on SNKRS tonight. 

