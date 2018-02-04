Best Memes Of The Kid On His Phone During Justin Timberlake Halftime Show

The kid on his phone during Justin Timberlake's halftime show is a new meme.

By Chris Chavez
February 04, 2018

Justin Timberlake was the headliner for the Super Bowl LII halftime show but the kid on his phone preparing for a selfie with the artist may have been the star. 

This kid will probably end up on morning television shows but for now, he's the newest meme for the internet.

Here are the best tweets featuring the kid:

This kid is my Super Bowl MVP. Thanks for the laughs.

