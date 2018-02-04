Super Bowl Broadcast Includes Brief Blackout By Mistake

During what was supposed to be a commercial break in the second quarter, the Super Bowl broadcast had an accidental blackout. 

By Daniel Rapaport
February 04, 2018

During what was supposed to be a commercial break in the second quarter, Super Bowl LII's broadcast had an accidental blackout that lasted roughly 30 seconds. 

The blackout happened after the game went to break following Stephen Gostkowski's 45-yard field goal cut the Eagles' lead to 15-6. 

Predictably, people were pretty surprised to see such a mistake during a broadcast as carefully planned as the Super Bowl's. 

Per ESPN's Darren Rovell, the blackout happened in multiple markets where a local commercial was supposed to play. An NBC spokesperson said the cause was a brief equipment failure and that no game or commercial time was missed. 

For a national ad, a 30-second commercial during the Super Bowl costs more than $5 million. It's certainly less for a local commercial—less eyes means less dollars—but that's still a very costly mistake. 

