Justin Timberlake took a few moments during his Super Bowl halftime performance to salute Prince, but the tribute didn’t sit well with some fans of the Minnesota legend.

Timberlake’s show was rumored to feature a hologram of Prince, but instead it included a video of him projected on a massive cloth sheet. Late in Timberlake’s set, he sat down at a piano and played a portion of “I Would Die 4 U” by Prince.

Fitting tribute to Minnesota legend, Prince, during Justin Timberlake’s halftime show pic.twitter.com/PydtxxDT0b — Omar Ruiz (@OmarDRuiz) February 5, 2018

The lights around the stadium also lit up the snow-covered Minneapolis streets with a purple glow.

"Minneapolis, this one's for you"



Justin Timberlake pay tribute to Prince pic.twitter.com/SXRDxN1C4m — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 5, 2018

Minnesota lighting up purple for Prince pic.twitter.com/QQLKcFax0n — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 5, 2018

Prince, of course, had arguably the greatest Super Bowl halftime performance of all time when he brought down the house at Super Bowl XLI in Miami in 2007.

Timberlake’s homage, though, wasn’t a hit with some Prince fans because of decade-old feud between the two musicians. Genius has recapped the controversy thoroughly here but the gist of it is this: Prince poked fun at some of Timberlake’s lyrics, Timberlake responded on a song and Timberlake later mocked Prince’s height during an award show. The drama is old, but some people never forget.