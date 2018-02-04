Watch: Justin Timberlake Pays Tribute to Minnesota Icon Prince During Super Bowl Halftime Show

But Timberlake’s tribute wasn’t received well by Prince fans. 

By Dan Gartland
February 04, 2018

Justin Timberlake took a few moments during his Super Bowl halftime performance to salute Prince, but the tribute didn’t sit well with some fans of the Minnesota legend. 

Timberlake’s show was rumored to feature a hologram of Prince, but instead it included a video of him projected on a massive cloth sheet. Late in Timberlake’s set, he sat down at a piano and played a portion of “I Would Die 4 U” by Prince. 

The lights around the stadium also lit up the snow-covered Minneapolis streets with a purple glow. 

Prince, of course, had arguably the greatest Super Bowl halftime performance of all time when he brought down the house at Super Bowl XLI in Miami in 2007. 

Timberlake’s homage, though, wasn’t a hit with some Prince fans because of decade-old feud between the two musicians. Genius has recapped the controversy thoroughly here but the gist of it is this: Prince poked fun at some of Timberlake’s lyrics, Timberlake responded on a song and Timberlake later mocked Prince’s height during an award show. The drama is old, but some people never forget. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters