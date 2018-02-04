Who scored the first touchdown in Super Bowl LII?
Alshon Jeffery scored the first touchdown in Super Bowl LII between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Jeffery completed a touchdown pass from Nick Foles to give the Eagles a 9–3 lead over New England. The Eagles missed the extra point.
With the touchdown, Foles was 8 of 11 for 102 yards and one touchdown.
This was Jeffery's third receiving touchdown this postseason.
.@TheWorldof_AJ hauls it in. #Eagles take the lead.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/FMS6bniPQ1— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 5, 2018
The Eagles scored first with a 25-yard field goal kick by Jake Elliott before the Patriots tied the game with their own field goal.