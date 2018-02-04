Alshon Jeffery scored the first touchdown in Super Bowl LII between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Jeffery completed a touchdown pass from Nick Foles to give the Eagles a 9–3 lead over New England. The Eagles missed the extra point.

With the touchdown, Foles was 8 of 11 for 102 yards and one touchdown.

This was Jeffery's third receiving touchdown this postseason.

The Eagles scored first with a 25-yard field goal kick by Jake Elliott before the Patriots tied the game with their own field goal.