Tom Brady’s days in the NFL may be numbered, but he is still arguably the best quarterback in the game.

And coming off an MVP season and after breaking his own record for passing yards in Super Bowl 52, Brady will lead the New England Patriots into next year as the +500 favorites on the Super Bowl 53 odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com as they look emerge victorious in the big game for the third time in five seasons.

Brady’s Patriots fell 41-33 to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in Super Bowl 52, although it was not his fault; he completed 28 of 48 passes for 505 yards and three touchdowns against the Eagles with no interceptions.

A late fumble by him though thwarted New England’s comeback bid, leaving the franchise without a sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy, which would tie the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most ever. The Patriots will need to shore up a disappointing defense in the offseason to return.

Philadelphia earned its first Super Bowl title thanks to backup quarterback Nick Foles, who was named game MVP for his efforts. But next season, Foles will be relegated to a reserve role again or be traded elsewhere with injured starter Carson Wentz expected back.

With Wentz under center, the Eagles should be even better, which is why they are listed as the +700 second choice to repeat as champions in Atlanta a year from now.

The Green Bay Packers and Steelers are next in line on the betting board at +800 and +1000 on the odds to win Super Bowl 53, respectively. However, both Green Bay and Pittsburgh have serious issues that need to be resolved on the defensive side of the ball as well, much like New England.

The Packers are hoping a healthy Aaron Rodgers can get them past the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC North while the Steelers are going for their third straight AFC North title behind two-time Super Bowl champ Ben Roethlisberger.

The Vikings are another intriguing team too after winning the division two of the last three years. They are reportedly the top choice of quarterback Kirk Cousins, who could help their odds drop down from +1200 to win the Super Bowl if he ultimately lands there.