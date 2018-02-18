Houston Texans outside linebacker Brian Cushing has been informed that he will be released from the team before NFL free agency begins on March 14, according to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle.

The Texans will be freed up of $7.64 million in the team's salary cap.

Cushing has played nine seasons with the Texans since being drafted in the first round of the 2009 NFL draft. He missed four games last season after violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.

Cushing was named the 2009 Associated Press Defensive Rookie of the Year.