Report: Texans To Release OLB Brian Cushing After Nine Seasons

Brian Cushing's time in Houston appears to be over.

By Chris Chavez
February 18, 2018

Houston Texans outside linebacker Brian Cushing has been informed that he will be released from the team before NFL free agency begins on March 14, according to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle.

The Texans will be freed up of $7.64 million in the team's salary cap.

Cushing has played nine seasons with the Texans since being drafted in the first round of the 2009 NFL draft. He missed four games last season after violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.

Cushing was named the 2009 Associated Press Defensive Rookie of the Year.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now