The NFL Scouting Combine gets underway this week, as more than 300 players descend upon Indianapolis to undergo evaluations by each of the 32 teams.

The Scouting Combine will be held February 27 through March 5 and televised by NFL Network. The combine will be streamed live on NFL Now.

See a complete schedule for the Scouting Combine below.

Player schedule

Group 1 (placekicker, special teams, offensive lineman), Group 2 (offensive linemen), Group 3 (running back)

Feb. 28 – Measurements, Medical Examinations, Overflow Testing, Interviews

March 1 – Psychological Testing, NFLPA Meeting, PK/ST Workout, Media, Bench Press, Interviews

March 2 – On-Field Workout (timing, stations, skill drills)

Group 4 – (QB, WO), Group 5 (QB, WO), Group 6 (TE)

Feb. 28 – Registration, Hospital Pre-Exam & X-rays, Overflow Testing, Orientation, Interviews

March 1 – Measurements, Medical Examinations, Overflow Testing, Interviews

March 2 – Psychological Testing, NFLPA Meeting, Media, Bench Press, Interviews

March 3 – On-Field Workout (timing, stations, skill drills), Departure from Indianapolis

Group 7 (defensive line), Group 8 (defensive line), Group 9 (linebacker)

March 1 – Registration, Hospital Pre-Exam & X-rays, Overflow Testing, Orientation, Interviews

March 2 – Measurements, Medical Examinations, Overflow Testing, Interviews

March 3 – Psychological Testing, NFLPA Meeting, Media, Bench Press, Interviews

March 4 – On-Field Workout (timing, stations, skill drills) ~ Departure from Indianapolis

Group 10 (defensive back), Group 11 (defensive back)

March 2 – Registration, Hospital Pre-Exam & X-rays, Overflow Testing, Orientation, Interviews

March 3 – Measurements, Medical Examinations, Overflow Testing, Interviews

March 4 – Psychological Testing, NFLPA Meeting, Media, Bench Press, Interviews

March 5 – On-Field Workout (timing, stations, skill drills), Departure from Indianapolis