The next crop of NFL stars will show their skills at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis
The NFL Scouting Combine gets underway this week, as more than 300 players descend upon Indianapolis to undergo evaluations by each of the 32 teams.
The Scouting Combine will be held February 27 through March 5 and televised by NFL Network. The combine will be streamed live on NFL Now.
See a complete schedule for the Scouting Combine below.
Player schedule
Group 1 (placekicker, special teams, offensive lineman), Group 2 (offensive linemen), Group 3 (running back)
Feb. 28 – Measurements, Medical Examinations, Overflow Testing, Interviews
March 1 – Psychological Testing, NFLPA Meeting, PK/ST Workout, Media, Bench Press, Interviews
March 2 – On-Field Workout (timing, stations, skill drills)
Group 4 – (QB, WO), Group 5 (QB, WO), Group 6 (TE)
Feb. 28 – Registration, Hospital Pre-Exam & X-rays, Overflow Testing, Orientation, Interviews
March 1 – Measurements, Medical Examinations, Overflow Testing, Interviews
March 2 – Psychological Testing, NFLPA Meeting, Media, Bench Press, Interviews
March 3 – On-Field Workout (timing, stations, skill drills), Departure from Indianapolis
Group 7 (defensive line), Group 8 (defensive line), Group 9 (linebacker)
March 1 – Registration, Hospital Pre-Exam & X-rays, Overflow Testing, Orientation, Interviews
March 2 – Measurements, Medical Examinations, Overflow Testing, Interviews
March 3 – Psychological Testing, NFLPA Meeting, Media, Bench Press, Interviews
March 4 – On-Field Workout (timing, stations, skill drills) ~ Departure from Indianapolis
Group 10 (defensive back), Group 11 (defensive back)
March 2 – Registration, Hospital Pre-Exam & X-rays, Overflow Testing, Orientation, Interviews
March 3 – Measurements, Medical Examinations, Overflow Testing, Interviews
March 4 – Psychological Testing, NFLPA Meeting, Media, Bench Press, Interviews
March 5 – On-Field Workout (timing, stations, skill drills), Departure from Indianapolis