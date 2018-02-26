Vontae Davis Agrees to One-Year Deal With Bills

By Dan Gartland
February 26, 2018

Former Pro Bowl cornerback Vontae Davis has come to terms on a one-year contract with the Bills, the team announced Monday

Davis, who spent the last six seasons with the Colts, was free to sign before the start of the new league year because he was released by Indianapolis in November. 

Davis was released on Nov. 9 after a public dispute with the team. He was benched for the Colts’ Week 9 game against the Texans, an absence the team said was not injury-related. “I feel like there was no respect” from then-head coach Chuck Pagano, Davis told reporters. Davis then explained that he’d been playing through a serious groin injury that significantly impacted his play in 2017. He was released and then underwent season-ending surgery. 

Davis, who turns 30 in May, was a Pro Bowl choice in 2014 and 2015. He was a first-round pick by the Dolphins in 2009.

Davis will likely play opposite Tre’Davious White, who had a strong rookie season for Buffalo in 2017. 

