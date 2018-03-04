San Francisco police are looking for Oakland Raiders linebacker Aldon Smith for his role in a domestic violence incident on Saturday night, according to NBC Bay Area.

Smith left a San Francisco resident before police arrived and tended to the victim, who suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Last year, Smith was detained for "public intoxication" after a car crash with an unmarked police car. Smith told reporters that he had "done nothing wrong" in the incident.

He missed nine games during the 2014 season for violating the league's substance abuse policy and personal conduct policy.

Smith has not played in the NFL since 2015 but is on the Raiders' reserve/suspended list.