Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross says that all of his players will be required to stand next season when the national anthem is played before games.

"All of our players will be standing," Ross told the New York Daily News.

Three players, wide receiver Kenny Stills, tight end Julius Thomas and safety Michael Thomas, kneeled during the national anthem to protest social injustices last season.

"Initially, I totally supported the players in what they were doing," said Ross. "It's America and people should be able to really speak about their choices."

Ross says he changed his mind believing the kneeling was being perceived as a protest against “support of our country or the military.”

President Donald Trump had called for players to be fired for kneeling during the amthem, leading to a league–wide protest during Week 3 where almost 200 players refused to participate in the anthem.

"When that message changed, and everybody was interpreting it as that was the reason, then I was against kneeling," said Ross. "I like Donald (Trump). I don't support everything that he says. Overall, I think he was trying to make a point, and his message became what kneeling was all about. From that standpoint, that is the way the public is interpreting it. So I think that's really incumbent upon us to adopt that. That's how, I think, the country now is interpreting the kneeling issue."