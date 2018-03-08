When former offensive lineman Jonathan Martin was found by police after posting a photo on Instagram that featured a shotgun on a bed, Martin had a loaded 12-gauge shotgun, a large knife and an ax in his car, TMZ reports.

According to court documents TMZ obtained, officials found Martin when responding to a call about a "suicidal man with a gun" at a Glendale, Calif., hospital. According to TMZ, Martin also had a cell phone with him and another shotgun was found at his parents' residence. Martin was placed on a 72-hour psychiatric hold at a California hospital at that time, TMZ reports.

On Feb. 23, Martin was taken into custody by police after the Instagram post featuring a gun caused his former high school, Harvard-Westlake in California, to close for the day. In the post, Martin tagged the school, the Miami Dolphins, two former teammates on the Dolphins (Richie Incognito and Mike Pouncey) and two men who attended Harvard-Westlake at the same time as him (James Dunleavy and T.J. Taylor).

TMZ adds that officials talked with Martin's girlfriend, who said he had been making suicidal statements over the past month and "writing on the walls" at his residence.

Investigators also spoke with Dunleavy and Taylor, according to TMZ, and discovered Martin had sent them messages on Facebook in 2016. The messages blamed Martin's former classmates for "irreparably" damaging "people's lives," including Martin's, and one message said one of the men would be "outed and shamed for who you really are." Martin apologized for the messages in August of 2016, according to TMZ.

TMZ also reports that police learned Martin purchased one of the shotguns right after he sent the Facebook messages and the other 13 days before the Instagram post. There is no word on whether or not Martin is still receiving medical treatment.

Martin was drafted by the Dolphins in the second round in 2012 and spent the first two years of his career there. During his second season, it was reported that Martin was being bullied by other members of the Dolphins offensive line. An investigation from lawyer Ted Wells found a "pattern of harassment" by Miami linemen Incognito, Pouncey and John Jerry. The evidence revealed racist, sexually explicit, homophobic and misogynistic messages were sent to Martin, including a voicemail from Incognito in which Incognito calls Martin the n-word. Incognito was suspended eight games.

Martin played one more year in the NFL with the 49ers after leaving the Dolphins. After that season, a back injury pushed Martin to retire. The summer after retiring, Martin revealed he attempted suicide multiple times during his career. It was also reported that he was working on a memoir that summer.