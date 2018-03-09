The Eagles will trade wide receiver Torrey Smith to the Panthers in exchange for cornerback Daryl Worley, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Smith, 29, joined the Eagles on a one-year deal for $5 million before Philadelphia's Super Bowl-winning 2017 season, and the deal came with second- and third-year options for the same salary. He had 36 catches for 430 yards and two touchdowns during the regular season but excelled in the playoffs. Smith had five catches for 49 yards in Philly's 41-33 victory over the Patriots in Super Bowl LII and totaled 15 catches, 157 yards and a score in the postseason.

Smith will look to provide a big-play threat for Cam Newton and bolster a receiving corps that has struggled in recent season. Last season, Devin Funchess led Carolina's receivers in receptions with 63, while Christian McCaffrey's 80 receptions led the team.

Worley, 23, was a second-round pick out of West Virginia 2016 and has started 31 games over the past two season. It will be a homecoming of sorts for Worley, as he is a graduate of Philadelphia's Penn Charter High School, the same school that Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan went to.