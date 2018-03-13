The Giants will sign former Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart to a two-year deal, reports NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The deal is reportedly worth up to $8.4 million and includes $2.95 million in guarantees.

Stewart, 30, is Carolina's all-time leading rusher and managed 680 rushing yards and six touchdowns in 2017, but his 3.4 yards per carry was the lowest total of his 10-year career.

The Giants were 26th in rushing offense last season (96.8 yards per game), when Orleans Darkwa and Wayne Gallman carried the brunt of the workload. Darkwa is an unrestricted free agent.

New York owns the second pick in the upcoming draft, and there is belief that the Giants are seriously considering picking former Penn State running back Saquon Barkley with the pick, should the Browns pass on him with the top selection.

A first-round pick out of Oregon in 2008, Stewart has made one Pro Bowl (2015) and has 7,318 rushing yards and 51 rushing touchdowns for his career.