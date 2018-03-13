The New Orleans Saints and quarterback Drew Brees have agreed to a two-year deal worth $50 million, reports NFl.com's Ian Rapoport.

Brees will receive $27 million in guaranteed money and will include a no–trade clause, according to reports.

The team reportedly wasn't allowed to use the franchise tag on Brees because of a clause in his contract

Brees, 39, will enter his 13th year with New Orleans in 2018. He threw for 4,334 yards and 23 touchdowns last season, while leading the Saints to the playoffs, where they lost in the divisional round to the Minnesota Vikings.

He also set the NFL record for highest completion percentage in a season, completing 72% of his passes in 2017.

The 11-time Pro Bowler has thrown for 4,000 or more yards every season he has been with the Saints.