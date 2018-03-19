Colts Sign Former Lions First-Round Pick Eric Ebron

The Colts have signed former Lions tight end Eric Ebron, the team announced Monday.

The deal is for two years and up to $15 million, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Ebron was the 10th pick in the 2014 draft but was underwhelming during his time in Detroit. He was released by the Lions last week after they were unable to find a trade partner willing to take on his $8.25 million salary.

The Lions picked Ebron ahead of Taylor Lewan, Odell Beckham, Aaron Donald, Zack Martin and C.J. Mosley, all of whom have been selected to multiple Pro Bowls.

Ebron was a servicable tight end in his first four seasons but never caught more than five touchdowns in a single year. He had 53 catches for 574 yards and four scores last season. He will be a backup to the Colts’ Pro Bowl tight end Jack Doyle.