The NFL's 99th season will kickoff when the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Minnesota Vikings, according to multiple media reports.

The game is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 6.

The NFL has yet to confirm the report as the schedule final schedule has yet to be released.

The game will be a rematch of the NFC Championship, won by Philadelphia 38–7. The Eagles went on to beat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

When #NFL schedule comes out sources tell me #Eagles will play #Vikings to open season Thursday night September 6th in Philadelphia. It’s rematch of NFC Championship game. @SportsRadioWIP — Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) March 19, 2018

The Vikings will have quarterback Kirk Cousins, who spent his first six seasons of his NFL career with the Eagles' NFC East rival Washington Redskins and signed a three-year $84 million deal with Minnesota.

The Eagles will play their usual NFC East opponents at home as well as the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts.