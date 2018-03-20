SOURCE: Josh Rosen Worked Out for Browns, Giants at UCLA

The Browns hold the first and fourth picks of the draft while the Giants are set to pick second. The teams are also expected across town Wednesday at USC for Sam Darnold’s pro day. 

By Bruce Feldman
March 20, 2018

Both the Cleveland Browns and the New York Giants worked out quarterback Josh Rosen at UCLA on Tuesday, a source told SI. 

The 21-year-old Rosen, who held his pro day last week with around 100 staffers from NFL teams in attendance, threw for almost 3,800 yards to go along with 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 2017.

