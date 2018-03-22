Running back Frank Gore has agreed to a one-year deal with the Dolphins, Pro Football Talk reports.

Gore, who is fifth all time in rushing yards with 14,026 for his career, will be entering his 14th season. He's spent the last three with the Colts after spending the first 10 years of his career with the 49ers, who drafted him in the third round in 2005 out of Miami.

Gore ran for 961 yards and three touchdowns last season and started all 16 games. In his three years with Indianapolis, the five-time Pro Bowler ran for 2,953 yards and 13 scores and started all 48 games. For his career, he has rushed for at least 1,000 yards nine times. In two of his seasons with the Colts he missed the mark by less than 40 yards, and the other two occasions he missed the 1,000-yard mark came his rookie season when he ran for 608 yards, and 2010 when he carried for 853 yards in 11 games.

Last season, Kenyan Drake was Miami's top rusher with 644 yards and three touchdowns. He also had 32 catches for 239 yards and a score, compared to Gore, who had 29 catches for 245 yards and one touchdown last year.

Gore, who is now the only top-five rusher to play for more than two teams, is 75 yards behind Curtis Martin in fourth and 1,243 yards back of Barry Sanders for third on the all-time rushing list. Gore turns 35 in May.