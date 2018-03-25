An attorney for Eagles defensive end Michael Bennett told USA Today that he plans to surrender himself to police on Monday. Bennett was out of the country.

On Friday, a Harris County (Texas) grand jury indicted Bennett on a felony charge of injury of the elderly.

Bennett allegedly injured a 66-year-old paraplegic person who was controlling access to the field at Super Bowl LI in Houston, where the Patriots beat the Falcons on Feb. 6, 2017. Bennett was in the crowd that day to watch his brother Martellus, a tight end who played for New England at the time. The indictment accuses Bennett of pushing through security personnel at the stadium to obtain access to the field.

Sports Illustrated's Michael McCann examined any potential legal fallout that Bennett could face.

Bennett was recently traded by the Seahawks to the Eagles in exchange for a seventh-round pick.