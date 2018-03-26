Johnny Manziel To Throw At Texas A&M Pro Day

Former Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel is expected to throw to NFL hopefuls Christian Kirk and other Aggies wide receivers at Texas A&M's Pro Day on Tuesday, according to Sports Illustrated's Bruce Feldman. All 32 teams are expected to attend.

Manziel threw at San Diego's Pro Day last week and was watched by 13 NFL teams. It was the first time that NFL teams had seen Manziel throw since 2015.

Feldman chatted with Manziel about his comeback attempt, his fall from grace and his recent marriage.

Manziel has not played in the NFL in two seasons since he was released by the Cleveland Browns in March 2016. He was previously worked out for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the CFL and will play in the Spring League later this month. Manziel has also been working with renowned quarterbacks coach George Whitfield Jr.

Kirk was the star wide receiver in College Station and recorded 71 receptions for 919 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.