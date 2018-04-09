Safety Eric Reid will visit with the Bengals for what is believed to be his first free agent visit of the offseason, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports.

Despite being considered one of the top safeties in this year's free agent pool and a quality starter at the position, Reid remains without a team less than a month from the draft.

Last month, Reid said he believes part of the reason he is still unsigned is because he kneeled during the national anthem with former teammate Colin Kaepernick to protest police violence and racial injustice. Patriots safety Devin McCourty expressed a similar sentiment, saying he believes Reid's activism was playing a role in his free agency.

However, some reject the idea that Reid's activism is keeping him off a roster, and instead point to the slow free agent market at the position as the hold up. Kenny Vaccaro, who started 12 games for the Saints last season, and Tre Boston, who started 15 games for the Chargers in 2017, also remain unsigned.

Reid, 26, started 12 games for the 49ers last season, getting starts at both safety positions and linebacker. In his rookie season in 2013, he earned a bid to the Pro Bowl after getting 77 tackles, four interceptions and two fumble recoveries.