Patriots owner Robert Kraft visited rapper Meek Mill in a state prison in Pennsylvania on Tuesday and told reporters, "(Meek Mill) shouldn't be here."

He was joined by 76ers owner Michael Rubin who has been a vocal supporter of freeing Meek Mill who was sentenced to two-to-four years in November 2017 for parole violation.

"He's an amazing young man," Kraft said outside the State Correctional Institution-Chester. "I know how I'd feel if I were in the situation he is. He's very intelligent."

He added that the situation "makes it clear to me we have to do something with criminal justice reform."

Robert Kraft On #MeekMill Visit: 'This Guy Is A Great Guy And Shouldn't Be Here' https://t.co/lLSjQjHR1G pic.twitter.com/PPAUrtKDDM — CBS Philly (@CBSPhilly) April 10, 2018

The move to free Meek Mill has become huge, with athletes all over supporting him. His most vocal supporters though have come from Philadelphia teams.

Meek Mill, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, originally was arrested in 2007.