The Seahawks have signed quarterback Stephen Morris, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.

Morris played in college at Miami, where he tossed for 7,896 yards, 49 touchdowns and 30 interceptions while completing 57.7 percent of his passes in 36 games over four seasons.

He went undrafted in 2014, but signed with the Jaguars as a free agent. He stayed on Jacksonville's practice squad that season and then bounced around to the Eagles' practice squad in 2015 and then to the Colts at the end of that season. He went down the Indianapolis' practice squad inn 2016, but was cut by the team at the start of the 2017 season after signing a futures/reserve contract in January 2017.

On Jan. 2, 2018, Morris signed a futures/reserve contract with Washington, but he was waived earlier this month. He has not thrown a pass in an NFL regualr season game.

The decision to sign Morris comes a day after it was reported Seattle postponed a workout with Colin Kaepernick after he declined to stop kneeling during the national anthem as a protest against police brutality and racial injustice in the United States.