Report: Seahawks Sign Quarterback Stephen Morris After Postponing Workout With Colin Kaepernick

The Seahawks reportedly delayed a workout with Colin Kaepernick because of his protest during the national anthem.

By Khadrice Rollins
April 13, 2018

The Seahawks have signed quarterback Stephen Morris, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.

Morris played in college at Miami, where he tossed for 7,896 yards, 49 touchdowns and 30 interceptions while completing 57.7 percent of his passes in 36 games over four seasons.

He went undrafted in 2014, but signed with the Jaguars as a free agent. He stayed on Jacksonville's practice squad that season and then bounced around to the Eagles' practice squad in 2015 and then to the Colts at the end of that season. He went down the Indianapolis' practice squad inn 2016, but was cut by the team at the start of the 2017 season after signing a futures/reserve contract in January 2017.

On Jan. 2, 2018, Morris signed a futures/reserve contract with Washington, but he was waived earlier this month. He has not thrown a pass in an NFL regualr season game.

The decision to sign Morris comes a day after it was reported Seattle postponed a workout with Colin Kaepernick after he declined to stop kneeling during the national anthem as a protest against police brutality and racial injustice in the United States.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now