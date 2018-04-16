Adidas North American President: Company Would Sign Colin Kaepernick If He Signs to NFL Team

Adidas North American president Mark King says the apparel company wants to sign Colin Kaepernick.

By Khadrice Rollins
April 16, 2018

Adidas North American president Mark King said Friday that the apparel company wants to sign Colin Kaepernick, but has held off because he is not on an NFL roster, according to Greg Moore of The Arizona Republic.

King was speaking during a Q&A with the CEO of Arizona State University's Global Sports Institute, Kenneth L. Shropshire, at the Arizona State Global Sports Summit, when he explained the apparel company "would definitely want to sign" the quarterback if an NFL team picks him up, according to The Republic. King added that the company did not want to look like it was "taking advantage of the noise or interest that he had generated," but added that Adidas has shifted to represent an "intersection between culture and sports" over the past three years, according to The Republic.

According to The Republic, King said the company is "not in the business of activism," but it does want "athletes to tell their story."

"We love athletes that have a platform to make the world a better place," King said according to The Republic. "If they're an activist in a way that brings attention to something that moves the world forward, even if there's controversy at that moment, we're really interested in those athletes because I think it represents the world today."

Kaepernick was most recently linked to the Seattle Seahawks, but his visit with the team was reportedly postponed after he declined to stop kneeling during the national anthem as a protest against police brutality and racial inequality in the United States.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)