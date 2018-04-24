NFL Draft Preview: Is Baker Mayfield in Play for the No. 1 Pick? Where will Lamar Jackson Be Drafted?

  • An NFL draft preview special with Albert Breer of The MMQB, Adam Schefter of ESPN, Greg Cosell of ESPN, and Mike Garofolo of NFL Network
By Peter King
April 24, 2018

This week, I bring you an NFL draft preview show. I run down all the details of this draft with ESPN’s Adam Schefter, The MMQB's Albert Breer, ESPN's Greg Cosell and NFL Network's Mike Garofolo. Schefter on Baker Mayfield being in play for the Browns at number one, on his over-under-overall-pick (15) where Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson is drafted in round one, and on the two teams he feels are most likely to trade out of the first round. The MMQB’s Albert Breer whips through the top 12 of the draft with me, and what his surprise of the first round would be. Greg Cosell, executive producer and on-air analyst for The NFL Matchup show on ESPN, on the quarterback he likes best in this draft, the quarterback he sees as the “young, wild stallion” in this draft, on who he’d take if he were Giants GM Dave Gettleman with the second pick, on whether he thinks a running back is worth being picked first overall, and the one defensive player he is in love with in this draft. NFL Network reporter Mike Garofolo, embedded with the Jets for the draft, on his gut feeling who they’ll pick if it comes down to Josh Rosen and Baker Mayfield, on the fate of star-crossed Christian Hackenberg, and on the biggest surprise that could happen in round one—and it involves the Pittsburgh Steelers.

