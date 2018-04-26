Who Was Drafted First Last Year In the NFL?

Who was drafted first last year in the NFL?

By Scooby Axson
April 23, 2018

The Cleveland Browns selected defensive end Myles Garrett with the first pick of the 2017 NFL draft.

Garrett was an All–American at Texas A&M during his junior season at the school, tallying 15 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks.

Garrett missed the first four gamss of the season after suffering a high ankle sprain.

When Garrett finally did see action in October, he recorded a sack in the first snap of his career. He finished the 2017 season with 31 tackles, seven sacks and one forced fumble in 11 games.

The Browns also have the No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)