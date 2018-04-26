The Cleveland Browns selected defensive end Myles Garrett with the first pick of the 2017 NFL draft.

Garrett was an All–American at Texas A&M during his junior season at the school, tallying 15 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks.

Garrett missed the first four gamss of the season after suffering a high ankle sprain.

When Garrett finally did see action in October, he recorded a sack in the first snap of his career. He finished the 2017 season with 31 tackles, seven sacks and one forced fumble in 11 games.

The Browns also have the No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft.