The Packers have traded their second and third round picks to the Seahawks for the No. 18 overall pick.

The Seahawks did not have second and third round picks and "wanted more picks badly," reports ESPN's Adam Schefter.

With their No. 18 pick, the Packers selected Jaire Alexander from Louisville. The junior cornerback is 5'11" and weighs in at 192 pounds. He racked up 77 tackles and seven interceptions in three seasons.

The Packers made a trade earlier in the evening with the Saints, getting New Orleans's No. 27 pick and fifth-round pick in the 2018 draft. The Saints also gave Green Bay their first round pick in the 2019 draft.