Packers Trade Up For No. 18 Pick, Send Second and Third Round Picks to Seahawks

The Seahawks were looking to get picks for the second and third rounds.

By Jenna West
April 26, 2018

The Packers have traded their second and third round picks to the Seahawks for the No. 18 overall pick.

The Seahawks did not have second and third round picks and "wanted more picks badly," reports ESPN's Adam Schefter.

With their No. 18 pick, the Packers selected Jaire Alexander from Louisville. The junior cornerback is 5'11" and weighs in at 192 pounds. He racked up 77 tackles and seven interceptions in three seasons. 

The Packers made a trade earlier in the evening with the Saints, getting New Orleans's No. 27 pick and fifth-round pick in the 2018 draft. The Saints also gave Green Bay their first round pick in the 2019 draft.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)