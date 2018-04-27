The Steelers traded the No. 79 overall pick and the No. 220 pick in the draft to the Seahawks to move up to No. 76 and select former Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph.

Rudolph threw for a nation-leading 4,904 yards while completing 65 percent of his passes and tossing 37 touchdowns last season. During his four years as a Cowboy he passed for 13,618 yards, 92 touchdowns and 26 interceptions to go along with a 63.2 completion percentage.

It appears this could be a move by Pittsburgh to help find an eventual replacement for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Last year, the Steelers took former Tennessee quarterback Joshua Dobbs in the fourth round with the No. 135 pick and they also already have quarterback Landry Jones on the roster, who they took in the fourth round in 2013 with the No. 115 pick.

Prior to last season, Roethlisberger contemplated retirement before deciding to play in 2017. After Pittsburgh lost to the Jaguars at home in the divisional round, Roethlisberger announced his plans to return for 2018. His contract expires after the 2019 season.