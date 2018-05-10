Report: Colin Kaepernick Not In Seahawks' Plans Anymore

Quarterback Colin Kaepernick is reportedly not in the Seahawks' plans anymore.

By Charlotte Carroll
May 10, 2018

Colin Kaepernick is not in the Seahawks' plans anymore, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter.

According to Schefter, Kaepernick and his attorneys took depositions for his collusion grievance from Seattle's head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schnieder this week.

The Seahawks had expressed interest in Kaepernick during the offseason, but Schefter reported the quarterback no longer appears to be in the team's plans. 

Kaepernick and Eric Reid were seen working out in the Bay Area on Tuesday. Both Kaepernick and Reid remain unsigned, largely due to their roles in the national anthem protests that surrounded the NFL in the past two years.

Kaepernick hasn't played since that 2016 season and filed a grievance last October against NFL owners for collusion, claiming they worked together to keep him off the football field because of his protests not his football ability.

Reid filed his own collusion grievance against the NFL last week. 

