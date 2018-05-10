The NFL Draft's Next Stop: Nashville?

Draft news in May! Just when you thought you were done reading about the NFL Draft until next February, a front-runner for the next host city has emerged. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Nashville is the next likely destination for 2019 draft.

The league is choosing between Nashville, Cleveland/Canton, Kansas City, Denver and Las Vegas, and is expected to announce the winner at the league meetings in Atlanta May 22-23. If Nashville wins the draft, it will become the smallest market to host the draft yet. Nashville ranks No. 22 of the 32 NFL markets.

Quick refresher in case you’ve lost track of the draft’s cross-country travels:

1965-2014: NYC

2015: Chicago

2016: Chicago

2017: Philadelphia

2018: Dallas

The traveling roadshow reached its biggest size this year in Dallas, where it set a record in first-day attendance with 100,000 fans at AT&T Stadium. It also set new television records becoming the highest-rated and most-watched draft in history. The 2017 draft in Philadelphia drew 250,000 fans over three days and generated an estimated economic impact of $95 million.

It appears there is no stopping the growth and reach of the NFL draft, and it’s a smart marketing move to bring the event to a different fan-base every year. Personally, I’m excited to see all of the NFL country music collaborations because everyone knows country boys love hunting, fishing and football. Did you know Garth Brooks loves the Steelers? Blake Shelton is a Cardinals fan and Kenny Chesney cheers for the Titans. And since the official draft day hats seem to get worse every year, it won’t be surprising if they embroider a team slogan onto actual cowboy hat next year.

And the NFL isn’t doing a Nashville draft right if this sentimental Chesney song about playing high school football (ft. an emotional pregame speech by Saints coach Sean Payton) isn’t played at least every commercial break.

