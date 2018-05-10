The NFL Draft's Next Stop: Nashville?

Richard Gabriel Ford

Quickly

  • The traveling roadshow is on the move again, and Nashville has emerged as the front runner for the 2019 host city
By Kalyn Kahler
May 10, 2018

Draft news in May! Just when you thought you were done reading about the NFL Draft until next February, a front-runner for the next host city has emerged. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Nashville is the next likely destination for 2019 draft.

The league is choosing between Nashville, Cleveland/Canton, Kansas City, Denver and Las Vegas, and is expected to announce the winner at the league meetings in Atlanta May 22-23. If Nashville wins the draft, it will become the smallest market to host the draft yet. Nashville ranks No. 22 of the 32 NFL markets.

Quick refresher in case you’ve lost track of the draft’s cross-country travels:
1965-2014: NYC
2015: Chicago
2016: Chicago
2017: Philadelphia
2018: Dallas

The traveling roadshow reached its biggest size this year in Dallas, where it set a record in first-day attendance with 100,000 fans at AT&T Stadium. It also set new television records becoming the highest-rated and most-watched draft in history. The 2017 draft in Philadelphia drew 250,000 fans over three days and generated an estimated economic impact of $95 million. 

It appears there is no stopping the growth and reach of the NFL draft, and it’s a smart marketing move to bring the event to a different fan-base every year. Personally, I’m excited to see all of the NFL country music collaborations because everyone knows country boys love hunting, fishing and football. Did you know Garth Brooks loves the Steelers? Blake Shelton is a Cardinals fan and Kenny Chesney cheers for the Titans. And since the official draft day hats seem to get worse every year, it won’t be surprising if they embroider a team slogan onto actual cowboy hat next year.

And the NFL isn’t doing a Nashville draft right if this sentimental Chesney song about playing high school football (ft. an emotional pregame speech by Saints coach Sean Payton) isn’t played at least every commercial break. 

Not getting this newsletter in your inbox yet? Join The MMQB’s Morning Huddle.
 

HOT READS

NOW ON THE MMQB: Jenny Vrentas and Tim Rohan delve into the Matt Patricia fallout. How could the Lions have not known about their new hire’s sexual assault indictment in 1996? Albert Breer on why the Giants don’t see it as a gamble to stick with the aging Eli Manning.

WHAT YOU MAY HAVE MISSED: Yours truly talked to two former NFL cheerleaders to come up with a five-step plan to fix the many problems NFL cheerleaders face. And no, eliminating their NFL cheerleading teams isn’t the answer…  ​

Gregory Shamus

PRESS COVERAGE

1. The Detroit News reported that new Lions head coach Matt Patricia had been indicted, but not tried, in a 1996 sexual assault case. Lions president Bob Quinn claimed the team had no knowledge of the incident before hiring Patricia in February.

2. Diana Moskovitz of Deadspin pointed out how shocking it was that the Lions didn’t know this about their new hire. It took her 30 seconds to find evidence of the case in a popular public records database.

3. Meet the new Monday Night Football crew, ESPN made it official with Jason Witten in the booth. 

4. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN examines why NFL teams aren’t signing safeties.

THE KICKER

A New England zoo paid off a Super Bowl bet by naming a baby goat after Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles.

Question? Comment? Story idea? Let the team know at talkback@themmqb.com

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)