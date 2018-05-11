Report: Steelers Minority Owner David Tepper Emerges As Favorite to Buy Panthers

Daid Tepper has been a minority owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers since 2009.

By Khadrice Rollins
May 11, 2018

David Tepper has surpassed Ben Navarro as the favorite to buy the Carolina Panthers, according to multiple reports.

Tepper, who has been a minority owner of the Steelers since 2009, has a net worth of $11 billion according to Forbes.

David Newton of ESPN.com reports Tepper could be announced as the team's new owner as soon as Monday or Tuesday. Newton also reports that Tepper was in Charlotte Wednesday to talk with team officials.

Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports the sale could potentially be approved by the league later this month if the financial committee gets a chance to examine the sale before presenting it to the owners to go to a vote at the Spring League Meeting in Atlanta May 21 through 23. In order for the sale to be approved, three-fourths of team owners must vote in favor of it.

The Panthers were put up for sale by founder Jerry Richardson after a Sports Illustrated report in December detailed confidential payouts made by the team to cover up workplace misconduct that included sexual harrasment and the use of a racial slur.

Forbes listed the Panthers' value at $2.3 billion at the start of last season.

