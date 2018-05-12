Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn graduated from UNLV on Saturday.

Lynn left Texas Tech in 1992 only six credits shy of earning his exercise sports science degree, according to ESPN.

On Saturday, Lynn received his bachelor of arts in interdisciplinary studies.

Chargers chairman Dean Spanos attended the ceremony with Lynn's family.

Lynn missed the last two days of minicamp to walk in graduation, which he wasn't originally planning on doing.

"I just wanted my papers," Lynn said. "Mail me my damn diploma, I give it to my mom and I'm done.

"When I told my counselor, when I told her what my plans were, she'd just assumed that I was walking the whole time. I never assumed I was walking," Lynn said. "The disappointment on her face when I told her I wasn't coming, it was tough. I thought about it. She made me rethink it. I decided to walk, because if it could inspire one person, then it's worth it."

We see you, Coach! 🎓👏 pic.twitter.com/mOZH0GpPO8 — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) May 12, 2018

At the end of the graduation ceremony, a UNLV staffer called out to the graduating class "Tassels to the right...Go Chargers!"

Lynn first considered finishing his schooling in 2014 while working for the Jets as a running backs coach. Team chaplain Dave Szott told Lynn how he finished his degree 15 years later.

Lynn researched going back to school and began his studies online in 2017 shortly after the Chargers hired him.