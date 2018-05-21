New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will not be at the team's voluntary organized team activities, reports NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.

The 40–year–old Brady has already said he plans on playing in the 2018 season and previously said that he would like to play until his mid-40s.

Brady is expected to report for the mandatory minicamp, which starts June 5.

The three-time MVP has two years left on his deal and is set to make $14 million in base salary in 2018.