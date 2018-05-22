NFL Owners Approve Kickoff Rule Changes

Nine NFL special-teams coaches determined these potential changes through a series of phone calls over the last month.

By Charlotte Carroll
May 22, 2018

NFL owners voted on proposed rule changes on Tuesday with the most notable changes coming to the kickoff.

Nine NFL special-teams coaches determined these potential changes through a series of phone calls over the last month, and then received approval from the league offices in New York. 

Here's some of the biggest changes:

• Players cannot move past the restraining line until the ball hits the ground or is touched. It used to be when the ball was kicked.

• Players must set up within one yard of the line of scrimmage. Before it was five yards, and they could get a running start.

• Players must have at least five players on both sides of the ball, which will change the look of onside kicks. Previously teams needed at least four players on each side of the ball.

Here's a look at the changes:

Owners also approved a new rule that if a player lowers his helmet to initiate and make contact with his helmet against an opponent, it will be a foul. 

 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)