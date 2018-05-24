Cowboys wide receiver Terrance Williams told police that his former Baylor teammate Kendall Wright was responsible for crashing his Lamborghini, according to ESPN.

Last Saturday, Williams's Lamborghini hit a light pole near the Cowboys' practice facility around 4:45 a.m. When police found the car, they saw it was registered to Williams.

Police found Williams near the scene of the accident, and he was arrested for public intoxication. Williams's car keys were found in his pocket, but he told police Wright was the one driving his car that night, reports ESPN.

Williams was released from jail Saturday on bond on the misdemeanor intoxication charge. He released a statement later that day that contradicts his claim Wright was driving.

"The driver in front of me slammed on his brakes and I turned to the left and hopped the curb to avoid hitting him," the statement said.

Williams and Wright played together at Baylor from 2008 to 2011. Wright currently plays for the Minnesota Vikings.