Redskins Front-Office Executive Linked to Cheerleading Scandal Resigns

Dennis Greene left after 17 years with Washington, and had been in charge of selling luxury suites. 

By Charlotte Carroll
June 01, 2018

The Redskins onetime president of business operations, Dennis Greene, has resigned over his involvement with the team cheerleaders' 2013 trip to Costa Rica, reports the Washington Post

According to the Post, Greene left after 17 years with Washington, and had been in charge of selling luxury suites. He promised access to cheerleaders as an incentive to help meet his sales. He and another executive joined the trip for the photo shoot.

Greene was mentioned in The New York Times story that detailed the 2013 trip where cheerleaders were allegedly required to be topless for a calendar shoot and "picked" to be personal escorts. The team invited an all-male contingent of sponsors and FedExField suite holders to spectate, according to the Times.

The cheerleaders' participation did not involve sexual activity, but many cheerleaders said they felt uncomfortable and felt like the team was "pimping (them) out."

The Redskins responded to The New York Times story by saying they were looking into the situation. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)