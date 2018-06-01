The Redskins onetime president of business operations, Dennis Greene, has resigned over his involvement with the team cheerleaders' 2013 trip to Costa Rica, reports the Washington Post.

According to the Post, Greene left after 17 years with Washington, and had been in charge of selling luxury suites. He promised access to cheerleaders as an incentive to help meet his sales. He and another executive joined the trip for the photo shoot.

Greene was mentioned in The New York Times story that detailed the 2013 trip where cheerleaders were allegedly required to be topless for a calendar shoot and "picked" to be personal escorts. The team invited an all-male contingent of sponsors and FedExField suite holders to spectate, according to the Times.

The cheerleaders' participation did not involve sexual activity, but many cheerleaders said they felt uncomfortable and felt like the team was "pimping (them) out."

The Redskins responded to The New York Times story by saying they were looking into the situation.