Ben Roethlisberger Not Concerned About Landing New Contract

Roethlisberger said he cares more about winning.

By Nihal Kolur
June 17, 2018

After another appearance in the playoffs, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said he is not concerned with landing a large contract when he reaches free agency in two years.

"I care about record-breaking Super Bowl wins and things like that -- that's more important to me," the quarterback told ESPN on Sunday.

"I have two years on my contract. I'm not going to be one to sit here and worry about my contract," said Roethlisberger. "That's not my job. My job is to play football. I'll let my representation, the Steelers worry about all that stuff. To me, it's all about going out and playing now. I think there are a lot more, maybe a lot more important people who need to get their deals done now. For me to do it two years out, if it doesn't make sense for the team, I'm not going to sit here and worry about it."

Roethlisberger held a football pro camp on Sunday in Pittsburgh, where the 36-year-old taught youth players about teamwork. 

In his 15th season, Roethlisberger is expected to sign one last contract extension with Pittsburgh. He signed a five-year contract in 2015 that nets him nearly $20 million per year.

Since then, quarterbacks have received increasingly large contracts, with Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan hitting the $30 million mark.

"It's important, too, to understand as quarterback of this team, sometimes you almost have to leave a little bit of money behind for other guys," Roethlisberger said. "That's not my job, that's not my thing to worry about. That's why I have agents."

Pittsburgh currently has $5 million in cap space but will need to resolve an ongoing contract negotiation with Le'Veon Bell this summer.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)