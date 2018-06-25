Report: NFL to Hear Julian Edelman's Appeal of Four-Game Suspension Monday

Quickly

  • Julian Edelman will reportedly have his four-game suspension appeal heard by the NFL on Monday.
By Max Meyer
June 25, 2018

It looks like the NFL is about to have another battle on its hands after disciplining a Patriots player.

Julian Edelman will have his four-game suspension appeal heard on Monday, according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano.

Graziano stated that the two major elements of the wideout’s defense are that the substance he tested positive for a substance that wasn’t recognized by the drug testers—which was first reported by The MMQB’s Albert Breer—and that the NFL mishandled the documentation and delivery of Edelman’s test results.

ESPN had reported that Edelman was facing a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing substances policy in early June.

The 32-year-old pass-catcher missed the entire 2017 season after tearing his ACL during a preseason contest. If the NFL were to uphold its reported punishment, Edelman would miss games against the Texans, Jaguars, Lions and Dolphins.

