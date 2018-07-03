When it comes to fantasy football, a breakout can come from anywhere. The player can come out of nowhere or be a household name; he can be a rookie, someone still young in his career, or an established veteran. The one defining quality that a breakout must have is that the player must jump to an entirely new level of performance where he’ll have staying power.

Take, for example, Alvin Kamara and Carson Wentz, who both qualified as breakout players last season. Kamara was a rookie who surpassed expectations (five receiving TDs, eight rushing TDs) and now has an ADP in the first round. After an average rookie season (16 TDs, 14 INTs) Wentz had a passing touchdown every game of his sophomore season until he tore his ACL in Week 14, and he’ll be among the universal starting fantasy QBs this season.

Now that we’re all on the same page, let’s take our first look at 2018’s top breakout candidates.

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs

Not only did the Chiefs trade up to grab the Texas Tech product with the 10th pick in last year’s draft, but they also shipped Alex Smith out of town after the team’s best offensive season in head coach Andy Reid’s tenure. Reid certainly believes in Mahomes, so fantasy owners should believe as well. He looks the part of a star at quarterback, combining the traits that have always been necessary to succeed at the position with the athleticism that can take an offense to the next level in the modern game. Mahomes looks like a prototypical quarterback to run Reid’s RPO-heavy system, and he has one of the greatest collection of weapons in the league. With Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins and Kareem Hunt, Mahomes will not be hurting for playmakers. If he proves himself up to the challenge, he’ll be a QB1 with a monster ceiling in his first year as the starter.

Tarik Cohen, RB, Bears

Alex Smith isn’t the only key member of last year’s Chiefs’ offense who left town. Offensive coordinator Matt Nagy is now the head coach in Chicago, and, other than Mitch Trubisky, Cohen stands to gain the most from the change. It’s not hard to look at what Nagy did with Tyreek Hill and imagine him getting the same out of Cohen. The back was one of the most electric players in his rookie year, racking up 723 yards from scrimmage on 140 touches, good for 5.17 yards per touch. For sake of comparison, Le’Veon Bell got 4.79 yards per touch last year. The limited imaginations of John Fox and Dowell Loggains held him back last year, but that won’t be the case this season. Even with Jordan Howard rightfully entrenched as the Bears’ primary runner, Cohen is going to have plenty opportunity as both back and receiver this season.

Kenyan Drake, RB, Dolphins

Drake enjoyed a mini-breakout in the second half of last year, racking up 619 rushing yards on 123 carries, 232 receiving yards on 29 catches, and four touchdowns in Miami’s final nine games, which comes out to 12.12 points per game in standard leagues, and 15.34 points per game in PPR formats. Drake should continue that form into this season, given Adam Gase stays out of his way. The Dolphins used a fourth-round pick on Kalen Ballage, and Gase seems to be going out of his way to pump up the rookie. Still, Drake proved last year that he can be the focal point of a successful offense, and he did it in less than ideal conditions—the Dolphins went 2–7 in those nine games, regularly putting Drake in negative game scripts, and he still found a way to produce useful fantasy performances in all but two of them. If he gets anything close to workhorse treatment, he’ll be a star.

Rashaad Penny, RB, Seahawks

With many of the rookie running backs—Penny, Derrius Guice, Ronald Jones, Sony Michel and Royce Freeman chief among them—playing in advantageous conditions, at least on paper, one of them is bound to break out. And we’re putting our money on Penny. He doesn’t have the highest floor of the bunch, but he does have the highest ceiling, and that’s what makes a breakout. Chris Carson has already proved a little something, and that means he’ll push Penny in training camp, and perhaps all year. The Seahawks, however, got nothing out of their backs last year, and targeted Penny aggressively, using the 27th overall pick in the draft to get him. The San Diego State alum led the country in rushing his senior year, rumbling for 2,248 yards and 25 total touchdowns. If he emerges as the go-to back alongside Russell Wilson in what could be a potent offense, he’ll have a clear path to joining the RB1 class.

Stefon Diggs, WR, Vikings

As great as Adam Thielen was last year, Diggs, who finished as a strong WR2 in 2017, is the Vikings receiver with the huge ceiling. He’s dangerous on the deep ball and has the incisive route-running skills that can make him lethal in the red zone, despite being just six feet tall. According to Pro Football Focus, he had the highest catch rate on contested catches, while NFL.com graded him the most successful receiver in the league on what it calls tight-window catches. Case Keenum was good last year, but Kirk Cousins is an obvious upgrade. He’ll help open up Diggs’s full potential, and it can’t hurt that the Maryland product is in his fourth year in the league. He has top-five potential at the position, and should put together the first WR1 year of his career.

Corey Davis, WR, Titans

Davis’s rookie year was sullied by a hamstring injury originally suffered in training camp—it cost him five games last season, and he spent almost every week on the injury report, seemingly always just shy of full health. His ADP, which places him right around the 30th receiver off the board in a typical draft, does price in some assumed growth, but it still leaves plenty of room for profit. As good as Delanie Walker and Rishard Matthews have been in recent years, Davis is the receiver on Tennessee’s roster with the potential to be a true game-changing pass-catcher—and the team will need him to realize it if it’s going to return to the playoffs. Davis has the build of an elite WR1 at 6'3" and 209 pounds, and the skill set to match. Among receivers in his neighborhood of the draft board, he’s the best bet to produce a top-15 season.

Devin Funchess, WR, Panthers

The Panthers threw a bit of cold water on Funchess’s breakout case by drafting D.J. Moore in the first round, but don’t let that temper your enthusiasm for the fourth-year receiver. Once the team shipped out Kelvin Benjamin last year, he took over as the No. 1 for the first time in his career. catching 30 of 53 targets for 483 yards and five touchdowns in eight games atop the depth chart. Greg Olsen missed three of those games, and while he was likely not quite 100% after his return from a broken bone in his foot, he did siphon away 32 targets in the games where he and Funchess shared the field. A big, reliable target, Funchess can be the go-to, gamebreaking receiver Cam Newton hasn’t had since Steve Smith was at or near the height of his powers. Moore does dampen the upside a bit, but Funchess should be on his way to a career year.

Sammy Watkins, WR, Chiefs

The fantasy and real football worlds have been waiting for Watkins to break out since the Bills made him the No. 4 pick in the 2014 draft. Injuries and inconsistency have held him back, but everything is set up perfectly in his first season with the Chiefs. With Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill and Kareem Hunt all on the field, defenses won’t have the luxury of loading up to stop him every play, like they did when he was in Buffalo. Unlike his one year with the Rams, Watkins won’t be locked into the X-receiver spot, which regularly forced him to occupy the defense’s top corner and a second defender. It’s no coincidence that while Watkins slogged his way to 39 receptions and 593 yards last year, Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp exceeded expectations. Andy Reid is committed to moving Watkins across formations, regularly getting him mismatches in the slot. He may not be a league leader in targets with all the other options in Kansas City, but he found the end zone eight times on just 70 looks last year. He should top 100 targets with the Chiefs, and do so in a much better individual environment. This is the year for Watkins to realize his WR1 potential.

Trey Burton, TE, Bears

The backend of the TE1 class is always a great place to look for breakouts. The position features better, more athletic pass catchers than it ever has, but it remains wide open beyond the established top tier. Burton has a lot of the traits typical to a breakout player at the position. He was effective in limited opportunities while backing up Zach Ertz in Philadelphia, catching 60 passes for 575 yards and six touchdowns the last two years. He’s a catch-first tight end with the sort of athleticism we’ve come to expect from the position’s best fantasy players. He’s joining a new team in Chicago this season, with the sort of scheme and coaching staff that is equipped to take full advantage of his talents. Fellow newcomer Allen Robinson is likely to lead the Bears in targets, but Mitchell Trubisky’s cupboard is crowded after that, with Burton, Taylor Gabriel, Anthony Miller and Tarik Cohen all playing major roles. Matt Nagy has already said he envisions Burton in the Travis Kelce role he brought over from the Chiefs, and even if Burton isn’t quite the player Kelce is, the mere fact that he’s expected to play a similar role should have fantasy owners excited.

George Kittle, TE, 49ers

If Jimmy Garoppolo has the season so many are expecting, one or two of his pass-catchers will have to come along, as well. Over San Francisco’s final three games the tight end out of Iowa caught eight of 14 targets for 194 yards and a touchdown. Pierre Garcon is the established No. 1 receiver in San Francisco, and Marquise Goodwin proved his worth last year with Garcon out for the entire second half of the season. Still, neither of them is the brand of pass-catcher that demands 150-plus targets. There will be plenty of work to go around for all three, and, like Burton, Kittle brings to the table most of everything teams look for in a pass-catching tight end in the modern game. He isn’t just a strong late-round option at the position, but one who has top-seven upside, as well.