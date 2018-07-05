Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette is paying it forward.

After LSU student Jhane Lowsoo tweeted that she lost her financial aid for her fifth year, Fournette tweeted at Lowsoo that he'd pay for her tuition.

Lowsoo started a GoFundMe account on July 1, where she explained that she needed $10,000 for her final year at the university. She said she would pay $5,000 by working two jobs, but she was hoping to raise the other half on the website.

Looka my dawg dm me yo number I’ll pay the rest for you ........ https://t.co/gy0u0iCs9A — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) July 3, 2018

Fournette played football for the Tigers and has a personal connection to Lowsoo. He told talkSPORT that both of them are from New Orleans, and Lowsoo was his trainer at LSU.

As news of Fournette's kind gesture spread, people continued giving to Lowsoo's GoFundMe account. She had raised $2,000 before Fournette's tweet, but the amount was up to $3,590 by Thursday night.