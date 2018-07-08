Report: Former NFL Player Brandon Browner Arrested in California

Former Seattle Seahawk and New England Patriot Brandon Browner was arrested on Sunday in California, NBC Los Angeles reports.

The 33-year-old was wanted for charges including kidnapping, burglary, false imprisonment and violation of a restraining order, the report said.

Officers received a call on Sunday morning related to a man, who was later identified as Browner, who broke into a home through a window and made threats to kill the victim inside the residence. The former Pro Bowl cornerback is also alleged to have stolen a Rolex watch from the scene.

According to the police, Browner had a previous relationship with the victim and has been arrested for domestic violence against her earlier this year.

The La Verne Police Department found and arrested Browner on Sunday afternoon and took him into custody. This isn't his first time in trouble with the law, as Browner was arrested for domestic battery and child endangerment as well as possession of cocaine in the past two years.

Browner, a two-time Super Bowl champion, played in the NFL for 11 seasons, most notably with the Seahawks and Patriots. He was elected to the Pro Bowl in 2011.