Kellen Winslow Jr. Charged With Raping 17-Year-Old in 2003

The charge was added Thursday as Winslow was ordered to stand trial on charges of kidnapping and raping two women earlier this year.

By Associated Press
July 12, 2018

SAN DIEGO — Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow Jr. has been charged with raping an unconscious teenager 15 years ago.

Authorities say the 17-year-old girl was assaulted in 2003 in San Diego County.

Other details haven’t been released. Winslow hasn’t entered a plea yet.

The charge was added Thursday as Winslow was ordered to stand trial on charges of kidnapping and raping two women earlier this year in Encinitas, California. The women were in their 50s.

Prosecutors say the attacks were part of a three-month crime spree targeting middle-aged and elderly women.

Winslow has pleaded not guilty to those charges. He could face life in prison if convicted.

Winslow is the son of Hall of Famer Kellen Winslow. From 2004 to 2013, he played for Cleveland, Tampa Bay, New England and the New York Jets.

