Packers' Finances Show Teams Received $255.9 Million in National Revenue for 2017

Green Bay received $255.9 million in national revenue, which is up 4.9% from the previous season.

By Khadrice Rollins
July 16, 2018

The Packers reported their finances for the 2017 season because they are the only publically owned NFL team, and their books showed they received $255.9 million in national revenue from the NFL, according to Richard Ryman of the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

The national revenue is a combination of money through television deals, road-game revenue sharing and other forms of income. With each team receiving $255.9 million that means the league distributed more than $8 billion among its squads in national revenue.

For the 2016 season, the national revenue for each team was $244 million, meaning there was a 4.9% increase from 2016 to 2017. The television revenue increases by 5% each season for teams.

According to Darren Rovell of ESPN.com, Packers president Mark Murphy said any effects players protesting police brutality and racial inequality had on the NFL were not embodied in the financial books.

Green Bay had a record year for its own revenue in 2017, increasing from $420.9 million in 2016 to $454.9 million.

