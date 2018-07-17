Top 10 Cornerbacks in Football for 2018

  • Why are so many first- and second-year cornerbacks dominating in the NFL? What does Richard Sherman have left in the tank? And we unveil our ranking of the top 10 CBs in football today—settling the three-way battle between Peterson, Ramsey and Rhodes
By Andy Benoit and Gary Gramling
July 17, 2018

Cornerbacks! They’re young and exciting and warrant many exclamation points! Here’s what we talked about this week:

1:54—Last year we saw so many first and second-year cornerbacks thrive at the position. Why is playing corner a young man’s game?

6:05—Does anyone still play zone in this league?

9:20—How come no one invests in slot corners?

15:26—What do you expect from Richard Sherman this year, and over the remainder of his career?

28:43—Ranking the top 10 cornerbacks in football

50:11—The Lightning-ish Round: TRIVIA QUESTION TO START! How many CBs have won Defensive Player of the Year since Deion in 1994? True or false: If Jason Verrett is healthy, the Chargers have the best cornerback trio in football. Who is your top breakout candidate for 2018?

