The Dallas Cowboys again top Forbes most valuable teams list
For the third straight year, the Dallas Cowboys are the world's most valuable sports franchise, according to an annual list complied by Forbes Magazine.
The Cowboys are worth $4.8 billion, up 14% from last year. Dallas is helped by having the highest revenue of any franchise at $840 million.
NFL teams, which make up 29 of the 50 franchises on the Forbes list, continue to roll in the dough. Each team split $8.2 billion in revenue, with the league's television deals making up the majority of the money.
Just like last year, three soccer teams round out the top five: Manchester United is worth $4.12 billion, followed by Real Madrid ($4.09 billion) and Barcelona ($4.06 billion) and are among seven European soccer teams to make the Top 50.
The New York Yankees ($4 billion) are MLB's most valuable team.
The New England Patriots are sixth on the list, valued at $3.7 billion. The New York Knicks ($3.6 billion), Los Angeles Lakers ($3.3 billion), the New York Giants ($3.3 billion), NBA champion Golden State Warriors ($3.1 billion) and the Washington Redskins ($3.1 billion) round out the top 10.
Forbes says there are now 106 sports franchises that are worth at least $1 billion.
Eight NBA teams made the list, while there are no National Hockey League, F1 or Nascar teams that make up the top 50 this year.