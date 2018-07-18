For the third straight year, the Dallas Cowboys are the world's most valuable sports franchise, according to an annual list complied by Forbes Magazine.

The Cowboys are worth $4.8 billion, up 14% from last year. Dallas is helped by having the highest revenue of any franchise at $840 million.

NFL teams, which make up 29 of the 50 franchises on the Forbes list, continue to roll in the dough. Each team split $8.2 billion in revenue, with the league's television deals making up the majority of the money.

Just like last year, three soccer teams round out the top five: Manchester United is worth $4.12 billion, followed by Real Madrid ($4.09 billion) and Barcelona ($4.06 billion) and are among seven European soccer teams to make the Top 50.

The New York Yankees ($4 billion) are MLB's most valuable team.

The New England Patriots are sixth on the list, valued at $3.7 billion. The New York Knicks ($3.6 billion), Los Angeles Lakers ($3.3 billion), the New York Giants ($3.3 billion), NBA champion Golden State Warriors ($3.1 billion) and the Washington Redskins ($3.1 billion) round out the top 10.

Forbes says there are now 106 sports franchises that are worth at least $1 billion.

Eight NBA teams made the list, while there are no National Hockey League, F1 or Nascar teams that make up the top 50 this year.